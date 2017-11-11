Cash appeal for Christmas Extravaganza

ORGANISERS of this year’s Hungerford Christmas Extravaganza have appealed for help after a major sponsor reportedly pulled out.

The event, formerly billed as the Victorian Extravaganza, is a popular fixture in the town’s diary – but it is not cheap to put on.

Treasurer for the Hungerford Chamber of Commerce, Nigel Perrin, said the extravaganza committee had been disappointed to lose the support of the sponsor and has appealed for help to bridge the gap.

He said: “Whether it’s an individual pledging £10, or a corporate sponsor, all help is gratefully received. We have a fundraising page at The Good Exchange and match funding is in place.

“Sponsors will be listed by name on the sponsors’ board under the railway bridge and in the guide published by the Newbury Weekly News.”

The Hungerford Christmas Extravaganza takes place this year on Friday, December 8.

The proposed event will still follow the established format with the official opening at 5pm, the parade starting at 7pm and the firework finale – best viewed from the canal bridge – at 9pm.

Old favourites such as the funfair, big wheel, helter skelter, bands, stalls, walking entertainers and the Scottish Pipe Band will all be present.

And this year Father Christmas – the real one – will take part with live reindeer.

If any organisations would like to take part in the parade, contact Mr Perrin on 07867 896855 or via email at nigel.perrin@me.com

To donate to help keep the extravaganza a vibrant success story, visit The Good Exchange website and, using the search facility, enter ‘Hungerford Christmas Extravaganza’ under the ‘Find a project’ section.