Crafters asked to get creative for Thatcham

Help the mayor spread Christmas cheer

CREATIVE residents are being asked to craft a Christmas card for the mayor of Thatcham.

The mayor sends out a lot of Christmas cards each year and this year’s incumbent, Ellen Crumly, is no different.

But this year she is challenging people to design the card that she will send out.

Mrs Crumly is hoping that people will be inspired to get their creative juices going and come up with a design of what the festive season means to them. It could feature local scenes, nature or traditional Christmas adornments.

All designs will be considered and the competition is open to children, amateurs and professionals alike.

There are three categories: Under 11s, aged 11 to 18 and aged 18 and over. Prizes will be awarded for each category, with the ultimate winner achieving the accolade of seeing their design in print and used by Thatcham’s mayor.

To enter, email your design, minimum size of A5, to enquiries@thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk or post to Thatcham Town Council, Brownsfield Road, Thatcham RG18 3HF by Sunday, November 19, stating your name, contact details and category entered.  

