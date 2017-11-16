Donations pour in for children of Simone Grainger

A FUNDRAISING page set up in memory of a woman found dead in her home in Calcot has raised £28,000 in less than a week.

Simone Grainger was found with serious head injuries in her home in Windsor Way on Saturday, November 4.

Thirty-two-year-old Steven Grainger has been charged with her murder.

Mrs Grainger, 30, was a mother of two children.

Writing on a donation page set up for the children, a relative of Mrs Grainger, Karima Dernawi, said: “As surreal and painful as it is to have to write these words, it is now our family duty to turn our full attention to the two beautiful children left behind and caught up in this total tragedy.

“The support and love we have received from Simone’s close friends, colleagues and the wider community has been amazing – we are truly warmed by the love and sympathy you have shown.

“We have already received various donations for which we are so grateful, with many more asking how to donate.

“Although we are a family lost in grief and in the depths of our deepest despair, we must now do all we can to help secure the future for Taya and Harley.

“Your continued support is gratefully received by all the family x”

The fund raised £23,000 in two days and further funds had taken the appeal to just over £28,000 yesterday (Wednesday).

Mrs Dernawi said the family was “absolutely astonished at the kind and generous response in such a short space of time.”

Make a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/karima-dernawi

Mr Grainger appeared at Reading Crown Court last week.

A trial has been set for April 30 next year.