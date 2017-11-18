Thatcham depot staff raise more than £6,000 for colleague

A THATCHAM-based business has raised more than £6,000 to aid a young staff member diagnosed with cancer.

Charity Rankin, 23, was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

Miss Rankin, who works at the Harrods Distribution Centre in Thatcham, has said she is “over the moon” after her colleagues rallied round to support her.

Her team supported her by tirelessly organising events, including a cake sale, a reggae night, a car boot sale and a bucket collection.

The group then went the extra mile by taking on a 12-mile-long Tough Mudder challenge featuring 20 obstacles to give them the boost they needed to raise more than £6,000.

They raised £6,642 in aid of CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people.

The charity supported Miss Rankin throughout her cancer treatment this year through a social worker, who offers emotional, practical and financial support to young people.

Miss Rankin said: “We couldn't be happier at the amount raised, and CLIC Sargent has a very special place in my heart after everything I have been through, so I’m over the moon we could give something back.

“Kate from CLIC Sargent in Southampton has been amazing and such a friendly face to see every time I was down there.”

CLIC Sargent fundraising and engagement manager Alina Kairi said: “We can’t thank Charity and her ‘Harrods Heroes’ enough for all their tireless fundraising efforts, all topped off with the daunting Tough Mudder challenge.

“It’s amazing to see how they have all rallied round to support charity and all the money they have raised will help us in our fight to support more young people.”

For more information about CLIC Sargent’s work, and how to get involved in fundraising, go to www.clicsargent.org.uk