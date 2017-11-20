Newbury cabbie to turn detective on new TV show

A NEWBURY taxi driver will be switching his driver’s seat for a front-row seat on a new television show.

Ashley Vass will be appearing on Armchair Detectives, a BBC series, combining a murder mystery and gameshow, next week.

Set in the fictional village of Mortcliff, the armchair detectives have to unravel clues and work out motives played out by on-screen actors, winning a prize if they uncover the culprit.

Mr Vass, 41, said that the show had been enjoyable, but couldn’t say more about the series except that it was “going to be big”.

The former pupil of Turnpike School said he had small parts in shows before, being typecast as a thug, bailiff or heavy.

Mr Vass operates AMPM Taxis and has been driving taxis in West Berkshire for 15 years.

He also supports Thatcham-based charity First 2 Club, run by former taxi driver Paul Lambeth, aka Elvis. The charity raises funds for the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Bristol Royal Hospital.

Members are given a jokey name and dress up for charitable events and also deliver birthday cakes for a donation.

Mr Vass dresses as a Mexican and supplies free transportation for its charitable events.

Armchair Detectives airs at 2.15pm on BBC1 on Monday and is hosted by Susan Calman.