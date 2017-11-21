Overnight closures for M4 this weekend

The M4 will be closed between junctions 12 and 13 this week as ongoing bridge maintenance work continues.

Highways England will close the motorway in both directions from 9pm on Friday evening (November 24) until 5am on Monday morning (November 27).

At the same time the local roads underneath the M4 bridges will also need to be closed.

These include the B4009 to the north of Hermitage, Brocks Lane, Frilsham to the south of Everington Lane, and the road from Yattendon to Frilsham.

Traffic from the B4009 will be redirected along the A34, while the other closures will be diverted through Yattendon.

Other full weekend closures are planned for the weekends of December 8-11; December 15-18; January 12-15; and January 19-22.

Other local closures in the coming weeks are detailed below.

Sheep Leaze Lane, Peasemore will be close from 10am until 1pm on Wednesday, November 29 so that Scottish and Southern Electricity can recover an emergency generator from a field.

It is hoped that the road may not be closed for the entire five hour period and a diversion will be in place via the B4494 and Peasemore Hill.

Broad lane, Bucklebury will be closed for carriageway patching works from 9am until 3.30pm, from Monday, November 27 until Friday, December 1.

The closure will be from the eastern side of the Memorial Hall to the junction with Coxs Lane and traffic will be diverted via Briff lane and Byles Green. Special access has been arranged for school buses.

The unnamed road from Bell Lane to Lower Green in Inkpen is currently closed between its junction with Spray Road and its junction with the unnamed road from Spray Road to Upper Green.

It is expected to remain closed until December 22 while Thames Water renew a water main in the area.

A diversion is in place via the unnamed road from Spray Road to Upper Green and Spray Road.

Rectory Road, Padworth will be closed until December 22, while water pipe renewal work is carried out.

The alternative route for all traffic affected is via Sopers Lane, Rag Hill, Red Lane and Reading Road.

Byways 39/2, 11/1 & 11/2 in Bucklebury (pictured above) could remain closed until early next month while repairs are made to the surfaces.

An alternative route can be found by using adjacent byways and roads.

Don't forget you can keep up-to-date with all the latest real time travel news with our interactive traffic map.