Town centre café to launch new gluten-free menu

Eaterie caters for people with coeliac disease, who cannot eat food containing gluten

A CAFÉ based in Newbury has become the first in town to offer a totally gluten-free menu.

Shoemakers Christian Bookshop and Café, which has been serving light lunches and cakes for the last 13 years, will now be catering for people with coeliac disease, who cannot eat food containing gluten.

Christa McCormick, a volunteer who helps to run the café, said: “We realised that there was not a café in town for people with coeliac disease and thought we ought to cater for them.

“We will, of course, also welcome those who are not allergic to gluten and I don’t think they will really notice a difference in the taste.

“We looked at a similar café in Reading and it is proving very successful, so we hope we will be just as popular and successful.”

The café, in The Arcade, Market Place, will be launching its new menu from Saturday morning.

  • NewburyJohn

    NewburyJohn

    23/11/2017 - 12:12

    If you are gluten intolerant you are weak and you do not deserve to be pandered to. Grow up and eat normal food like normal people

