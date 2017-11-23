go

Second M4 crash near Chieveley today

Delays expected until 7pm

4:04pm The road is now clear and the traffic is flowing normally

AN accident on the M4 eastbound between J13 and J12 has brought traffic to a standstill.

Two of the three lanes are closed and normal traffic conditions are not expected to clear until 7pm this evening. 

This is on the same stretch of road as a collision this morning at 9:48am between a lorry and a car, where one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

