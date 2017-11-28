Calling all dashers and prancers for Thatcham's Santa Fun Run

HUNDREDS of little Santas are preparing to dash through the streets of Thatcham next month.

It’s all for the Great Thatcham Santa Fun Run, which returns to the town on Sunday, December 10.

Last year’s dash saw around 380 don the red-and- white suits to raise thousands of pounds for various charitable endeavours.

Organised by Thatcham Rotary Club, the 5km run supports The Rosemary Appeal and other local charities.

Runners can also enter to raise funds for their own chosen good causes.

The jolly joggers will set off from the Broadway at 11am and head down High Street on to the A4, before turning down Green Lane on to Lower Way.

From there it’s a merry-go-round – the lakes via Muddy Lane and on to Ilkley Way and The Moors, finishing back in the Broadway via Station Road.

All Santas get to keep their red-and-white suits, which can be collected from the Kennet Leisure Centre.

Standard entry costs £15, £10 for students aged under 18 cost £10 and £7 for under eights.

For more information and to register online, visit http://rotarythatcham.org.uk/