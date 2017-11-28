go

Calling all dashers and prancers for Thatcham's Santa Fun Run

Santa Claus' coming to town on December10

Calling all dashers and prancers for Thatcham's Santa Fun Run

HUNDREDS of little Santas are preparing to dash through the streets of Thatcham next month.

It’s all for the Great Thatcham Santa Fun Run, which returns to the town on Sunday, December 10. 

Last year’s dash saw around 380 don the red-and- white suits to raise thousands of pounds for various charitable endeavours. 

Organised by Thatcham Rotary Club, the 5km run supports The Rosemary Appeal and other local charities.

Runners can also enter to raise funds for their own chosen good causes. 

The jolly joggers will set off from the Broadway at 11am and head down High Street on to the A4, before turning down Green Lane on to Lower Way. 

From there it’s a merry-go-round – the lakes via Muddy Lane and on to Ilkley Way and The Moors, finishing back in the Broadway via Station Road. 

All Santas get to keep their red-and-white suits, which can be collected from the Kennet Leisure Centre.

Standard entry costs £15, £10 for students aged under 18 cost £10 and £7 for under eights.  

For more information and to register online, visit http://rotarythatcham.org.uk/ 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Full closure of M4 this weekend

Overnight closures for M4 this weekend

Woman found dead in the Kennet and Avon Canal

Woman found dead in the Kennet and Avon Canal

Town centre café to launch new gluten-free menu

Town centre café to launch new gluten-free menu

Paedophile teacher loses appeal against jail sentence

Peadophile teacher loses appeal against jail sentence

News

Calling all dashers and prancers for Thatcham's Santa Fun Run
News

Calling all dashers and prancers for Thatcham's Santa Fun Run

Santa Claus' coming to town on December10

 
plans
News

Theale distribution depot approved

Scheme for up to 134,000 sq ft of storage at "particularly attractive" site

 
News

Woman found dead in the Kennet and Avon Canal

5comments

 
News

West Berkshire Council needs to save £10m next year

16comments

 
News

Donors help Parcel Fund reach £20k goal

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33