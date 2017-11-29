Newbury News Limited in consultation with print staff

Newbury News Limited management is in consultation with the company's print staff over the possible closure of its print plant. Twenty-eight jobs are potentially affected.

The family-owned business said it was becoming increasingly difficult to remain competitive with larger group-owned print plants.

In addition, Newsquest will be moving its recently purchased Isle of Wight County Press – one of Newbury’s largest contract customers – on to its own presses in January. Another Newbury customer, the Maidenhead Advertiser, is also leaving in January.

One of the options under consideration is to keep the Faraday Road plant live but reduce from a two-shift to one-shift staffing structure.

In addition, the Newbury Weekly News is in consultation with staff over possible redundancies on the publishing side of the business.

The 150-year-old newspaper remains a highly-viable business and will continue to be published as usual.