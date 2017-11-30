Ladbrokes Winter Carnival comes to Newbury tomorrow

go

NEWBURY’S biggest racing fixture returns tomorrow – albeit under a new name. 

The inaugural Ladbrokes Winter Carnival launches at Newbury Racecourse, bringing racing, live music, street performers and a shopping village to the course. 

The two-day festival includes the Ladbrokes Trophy, previously known as the Hennessy Gold Cup, renowned for attracting royalty and celebrities such as Eddie Redmayne, James Nesbitt, and Martin Clunes.

Joining the sparkling celebs is a new winner’s trophy, commissioned by the sponsor for Saturday’s £250,000 Ladbrokes Trophy.

The trophy is the work of Lee Simmons, an artist and designer who studied metalwork and silversmithing at university, and relishes the fusion of traditional silversmithing techniques with modern digital technology.

The director of public relations for Ladbrokes, Mike Dillon, said: “The new trophy is a fitting prize for such an iconic race which repeatedly produces superstar horses.”

After 60 years of being known as the Hennessy Gold Cup, Ladbrokes has taken over one of the most renowned and popular contests of the Jump racing season, with an injection of prize money and a new identity. 

Tickets are still available. To book, visit www.newburyracecourse.co.uk  

