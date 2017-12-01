go

Police appeal after £20,000 worth of whiskey stolen

Lorry driver involved in altercation with three men at Membury Services

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after £20,000-worth of Irish whiskey was stolen from a lorry at Membury motorway services.

On the evening of Sunday, October 15, an articulated lorry was parked at the eastbound services of the M4 services. 

At around 1am the next morning, the driver got out of his lorry and walked to the rear of the vehicle, where he had an altercation with three men.

A number of boxes containing bottles of Irish whiskey had been removed from the lorry and placed in the rear of a long-wheel-base Transit van. 

The investigating officer, Pc Kathryn Tough of the Hungerford neighbourhood police team, said: “We would urge anyone who recognises the people in the images or the van or anyone who has been offered bottles of whiskey from an unspecified source, to get in touch as a matter of urgency on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference 43170306818.

Alternatively, the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

