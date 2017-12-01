Lighting up the Broadway

THATCHAM will collectively get into the festive spirit as the town’s Christmas lights are switched on tomorrow (Friday).

Bedecked in lights and decorations, the Broadway will once again become the town’s festive focal point from 5pm.

Steam engines, donkeys and charity stalls, offering games and prize draws will all return.

On stage there will be live music and entertainment and community carol singing, which will be broadcast by Kennet Radio.

Parsons Down Junior School, Kennet School, KATS and St Mary’s Church Choir will all be performing during the evening.

Some businesses will also be staging their own events and staying open for longer on the night.

The mayor of Thatcham, Ellen Crumly, will perform the switch-on at 7pm, joined by Father Christmas and his sleigh.

This year’s switch on is set to feature more lights than previous years, but a slight drop in stalls owing to a rearrangement of the market area.

Thatcham Town Council, which organises the event, hopes that the switch around will mean that the event will not be as crowded as in previous years.

No parking in the centre of the Broadway will be available as the town’s Friday market will be set up in the morning.

The eastern side of the Broadway will be closed from 1pm to 11pm, with all buses departing from the stop outside Barclays bank.

A festive treasure hunt is running among local businesses and people have until 6.30pm on the night to return their completed entry forms.

Those taking part are AB Walker, Courtyard Café, Envy Hair & Beauty Salon, Henwick Properties, House of Cards, Kingsland Café, Newbury Building Society, Papadom Indian Takeaway, Picture it, The Cutting Bar, Toucan Travel and Warings Bakery.

Decorations will be on display at local businesses too, as they go head-to-head for the best dressed Christmas display.

Businesses dressing up are Courtyard Café (last year's winners), House of Cards, Newbury Building Society, Picture it, Warings Bakery, Toucan Travel, The Cutting Bar, Charles Hairdressing, Best Buds Florist and Thatcham Kitchen Designs.

Thatcham Town Council has thanked Oakley Green Conservatories for sponsoring the Christmas tree.