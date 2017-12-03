Newbury businesses compete for best Christmas window display

T’S the prize every company in Newbury wants to get their hands on – the best dressed Christmas window.

A number of businesses will take part in the competition this year, which runs from today (Thursday) until Wednesday, December 6.

Fifty companies entered last year and this year’s competition is being organised by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with sponsors the Newbury Weekly News and Newbury Racecourse.

Shoppers are being invited to wander through Newbury and select their favourite festive display from the list of participating businesses, for a chance to win £100 in town centre vouchers.

Entry forms can be collected and submitted at The Ugly Duckling, David Clulow Opticians and the Kennet Shopping centre.

You need to select your favourite and submit your form by 5pm on December 6. The lucky winner of the £100 town centre vouchers will be announced on December 11.

Newbury BID events manager Laura Adamson said: “It is a pleasure to provide the festivity that Newbury’s Best Dressed Business Window competition brings to Newbury town centre.

“We would like to say thank you to sponsors Newbury Weekly News and Newbury Racecourse for their contribution to this event.”

Stay tuned to @VisitNewbury social media for the latest news of Newbury’s Best Dressed Business Window competition 2017.