M4 to close for the next two weekends

HIGHWAYS England has announced it will be closing the M4 in both directions, “for essential bridge maintenance” over several coming weekends.

The repairs wil take place at three bridges that carry the M4 over the B4009 at Hampstead Norreys Road, Brocks Lane and Burnt Hill Road near Hermitage.

This work will involve road resurfacing, replacing the central reservation deck beams, bridge joints and sections of safety barrier.

During works to demolish and install the large bridge deck beams, the M4 will be shut between junctions 12 and 13 on selected weekends, from 9pm Friday through to 5am Monday.

These closures are currently planned for: Friday, December 8, to Monday, December 11; from December 15 to 18; from January 12 to 15 next year and from January 19 to 22 next year.

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A4 through Newbury, Thatcham and Woolhampton.

At the same time it will be necessary to close the roads underneath the M4 bridges as follows – the B4009 to the north of Hermitage; Brocks Lane, Frilsham, to the south of Everington Lane; and the road from Yattendon to Frilsham.

Traffic from the B4009 will be diverted to the A34. Diversions for the other road will be through Yattendon.

Enquiries can be made by telephone to Highways England on 0300 123 5000.