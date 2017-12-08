go

Lantern parade to light up Newbury for eighth year

Town's festival of light returns this weekend

Lantern parade to light up Newbury for eighth year

NEWBURY town centre will be lit up again when the annual Festival of Light returns on Sunday.

Now in its eighth year, the lantern procession sees families parade their willow and tissue paper lanterns of varying designs down Northbrook Street and into the Market Place to celebrate the festive season. 

The event always attracts bumper crowds, who line the parade route to admire and soak up the atmosphere of the candle-lit procession.

Live music from Beatroots and Tankata Drummers will add a carnival feel to the procession.

And more entertainment follows the parade, with headliners Faith i Branko and plenty of foodie festivities in Market Place.

Lantern bearers gather outside Newbury Methodist Church from 4pm aiming to set off at 4.30pm.

The event is free, although donations can be made on the night, and is organised by Newbury Corn Exchange and funded by the Greenham Trust and Arts Council England.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury

Teenage boy threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Newbury

Ram-raiders strike Theale Co-op

Ram-raiders strike Theale Co-op

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

M4 to close for the next two weekends

M4 to close for the next two weekends

News

Lantern parade to light up Newbury for eighth year
News

Lantern parade to light up Newbury for eighth year

Town's festival of light returns this weekend

 
In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 
News

Man who smoked joint in own driveway busted for cocaine

2comments

 
News

Cyclist on the road to recovery after horrific crash in Baughurst

2comments

 
All Districts

It's a Christmas Extravaganza in Hungerford!

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33