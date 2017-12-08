go

Newbury nightclub grand opening cancelled

Vault Club bosses fail to secure licence ahead of opening night

THE grand opening of a new nightclub in Newbury’s Kennet Centre has been cancelled.

The Vault Club had been advertised to open tonight (Friday) at the former home of Liquid.

However, a message posted on the club’s Facebook page yesterday evening said that due to “circumstances outside our control” the opening night had been postponed.

Yesterday West Berkshire Council confirmed that the club had yet to secure a licence to sell alcohol on the premises.

The licence application is still in the consultation stage which is expected to last until January 5.

The Vault Club Facebook message reads in full: “Important message from the Vault Club Management.

“It is with regret that due to circumstances that are outside our control that the opening night advertised for tomorrow night has had to be postponed.

“There are a number of rumours going around that we aren’t real and the club was not going to open in the first place.

“May we assure you this is in fact just a rumour and we will be opening very soon.”

The application for a licence to sell alcohol and late night refreshments at the venue was submitted by Big Fish Clubs UK ltd.

The company also run the Lava Lounge in Swindon. 

  • Louise

    Louise

    08/12/2017 - 12:12

    As stated in Cool hand Luke "What we have here boy, is a failure to communicate"! Gross incompetence on owner's part, especially as they have another venue.

    Reply

  • Ihavenonickname

    08/12/2017 - 11:11

    So, that's another venture doomed to failure thanks to WBC lack of understanding of how important the run is up to Christmas is for the pub/hospitality industry!

    Reply

    • Bombey

      08/12/2017 - 13:01

      I think the 'lack of understanding' stems from the tenants of the venue failing to comprehend the need for an alcohol licence...

      Reply

