Man threatened at knife-point during attempted robbery in Newbury

A MAN was threatened at knife point during an attempted robbery in Newbury on Monday.

Two men approached the 18-year-old victim in Hambridge Road at around 8.30pm and asked him to hand over his valuables.

The victim was then punched several times in the stomach and then had a knife held to him.

The offenders then ran over a bridge in to Newbury Racecourse.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened near the Crucible Sports and Social Club.

Police say nothing was stolen and the victim was not injured.

The first offender is described as black, aged in his mid-twenties, 6ft 4ins, has large arms and legs. He was wearing a tight fitting grey tracksuit and Adidas trainers.

The second offender is white, aged in his mid-twenties, 6ft 1in, of large build with a rounded stomach, and had facial hair. He was wearing a black hooded top, jeans with red trainers and red laces.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Philpott, of the Investigation Hub based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the description of the offenders in the area between approximately 7.40pm and 9pm.

“If anyone has any dashcam footage I would be interested in viewing this as this could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference '43170360995', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.