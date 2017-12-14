M4 weekend closures cancelled

HIGHWAYS England has sent some good news to motorists before Christmas as planned weekend closures of the M4 have been cancelled.

Work to upgrade and replace six bridge beams between junctions 12 and 13 motorway were completed last weekend.

This means that three weekend closures planned for December 15-18, January 12-15 and January 19-22, have been cancelled.

However, Highways England said the scheme would still require occasional full overnight road closures, the dates for which would be advertised in advance on signs on the M4 and in the media.

Local roads were closed for the project, including the B4009 to the north of Hermitage; Brocks Lane, Frilsham to the south of Everington Lane; and the road from Yattendon to Frilsham.

Highways England said that these roads will be closed at some stage in the new year so that the scaffolding can be removed.