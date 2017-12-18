Newbury nightclub boss speaks out

THE opening night of a new nightclub in Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre had to be cancelled last week after the owners failed to secure an alcohol licence in time.

The Vault Club had been advertised to open on Friday at the former home of Liquid.

However, a message posted on the club’s Facebook page on Thursday evening said the event had been postponed, blaming “circumstances outside our control”.

West Berkshire Council confirmed that events company Big Fish Clubs UK Ltd had failed to submit its application to secure a licence to sell alcohol on the premises in time for the opening.

Andy Anderson, of Big Fish Clubs UK Ltd, explained that a separate application for a Temporary Events Notice (TEN), which would then have allowed the sale of alcohol on the opening night, had been turned down by the council.

“There were a few dramas on our side and West Berkshire Council licensing team gave us every opportunity,” he said.

“The TEN was turned down by the police licensing side of things and so it left us no choice but to cancel the opening night.”

Mr Anderson, however, insisted that, with a fresh licensing application underway, the intention was still to see the venue open as soon as possible.

And with refurbishment work on the venue complete, Mr Anderson said his firm was now planning to submit another application for a TEN to hopefully have the club open for the festive period, although the waiting period for a TEN is at least 10 working days, according to the council website.

The club boss, who also runs the Lava Lounge in Swindon, said, once open, The Vault would become a permanent fixture in the town.

“We’ve got a long-term lease on the place and so we’re very much in it for the long haul,” he said.

The venue, if the licence is approved, could also host white collar boxing bouts, according to Mr Anderson.

The licence application is still in the consultation stage, which is expected to last until January 5.

The venue has stood empty since Liquid, closed down in September 2011.

The closure was preceded by an application, made by the police, to review the club’s premises licence following an incident in which several people were evicted from the club on a night when drinks were marked down to 80p a shot, and fought pitched battles with police.