Winners of Best Dressed Christmas Window announced

IT’S the ultimate festive prize they all wanted to get their hands on – and now the winners of the Best Dressed Christmas Window can finally be revealed.

A total of 54 businesses in Newbury town centre took part this year, and each used their imagination to come up with a creative Christmas display for the competition, run by Newbury BID.

Entries were split into three categories – chain/group, independent and charity/not-for-profit and last Thursday the judges scored each window from one to five.

The overall winner, and the winner of the charity category with a whopping 17 out of a possible 20 points was the Naomi House & Jacksplace charity shop in Northbrook Street.

The pantomime-themed display was put together by shop manager Sharon Racey, assistant manager Hayley Bond and a team of volunteers.

The charity will receive a cheque for £100 for winning the category, as well as a trophy and race day tickets for winning the overall prize.

Mrs Racey said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won.

“We entered our two windows ‘Begged & Borrowed Beauty & the Beast’ and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ to support the local pantomime.

“We’re very fortunate to have had donations from generous local supporters to help dress the windows, and a lot of arts and crafts work from our volunteers.

“Winning this award has helped us raise more awareness of our charity and our shop, so we’re hopeful that this will, in turn, raise more vital funds for us to care for local life-limited and life-threatened children and young people.”

The winner of the independent category, for the second year running, was Bartholomew Street florist Willow & Blooms, which impressed with its 12 days of Christmas-themed wreath.

The prize is a free quarter page advert in an upcoming edition of the Newbury Weekly News.

Meanwhile, the winner of the chain category – with its cardboard cut-out nativity scene – was The Entertainer, based in Parkway. It wins a hamper as its prize.

Laura Adamson, from Newbury BID, said: “We were thrilled to receive so many entries again for this year’s competition.

“It’s lovely that people get in to the festive spirit and it’s great to see a bit of friendly rivalry”.

The windows were judged by West Berkshire Council chairman Quentin Webb, Newbury mayor David Fenn, NWN news editor Dan Cooper and Becci Thompson and Issy Budge from Newbury Racecourse.