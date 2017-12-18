Met Office issues Yellow Warning for fog

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for fog across the district tonight (Monday).

From 8pm tonight fog is expected to form across swathes of southern and central England and will persist into Tuesday.

The official warning says the fog could continue until around midday tomorrow.

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads and to allow more time for their journeys to work in the morning.

The Highways Agency warned that driving conditions will be 'trickier' than usual around dawn as dense and sometimes freezing fog patches develop.

Delays are also possible on bus and train services across the region.