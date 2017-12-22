'Superhead' holds final assembly

‘SUPERHEAD’ Paul Dick has held his final assembly, ending his 29-year stewardship at the Ofsted-rated ‘outstanding’ Kennet School.

He replaced Dr Nicholas Wheeler Robinson as headmaster of the Thatcham school in 1989, at the age of 34, making him one of the youngest heads in Berkshire.

He told the NWN in 1989 that he wanted to make Kennet “the best school in Berkshire”.

At the time, only 28 per cent of pupils gained five or more GCSEs at A-C grades.

This year saw the school achieve another bumper set of results, with Kennet performing higher than the national average for grades awarded 9 (an A*+) for English and mathematics.

Mr Dick’s achievements saw him appointed the OBE for services to education in 2000.

He also stepped in as executive head at Trinity School in 2008 after it was told to improve or face closure.

The chairwoman of directors for Kennet School Academies Trust, Sandra Nicholls, described Mr Dick as: “A dynamic man, who is inspirational and an entity to which anyone would aspire.

“A man who tries every way possible to help others, particularly those who find themselves in difficulty.

“I am sure that I can speak for all of my colleagues at KSAT when I say that it has been an honour to work with Paul and wish him a well-deserved break and enjoyment in his next life adventure.”

Mr Dick has stepped down as headteacher, but has agreed to remain as an adviser to the trust for a period following his retirement as executive head.

He will continue to work behind the scenes at Kennet for two days a week, assisting with “a smooth transition” under the new leadership.

Deputy headteacher at Kennet. Gemma Piper, will serve as acting executive headteacher until July.

See next week’s NWN for a full interview with Mr Dick.