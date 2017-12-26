Thatcham club's quality award

IT’S onwards and upwards for Thatcham Youth’s Vision Youth Club after it received a national award.

The Ambition Quality First Steps award was presented to the club, showing that it is run to an assured standard.

The award also shows that the club is inclusive and involves young people in its development, while meeting safeguarding policies and legislation.

On receiving the certification, the club’s head of youth activities Dan Carter said: “It is a great achievement for us to receive this quality award.

“We have long been a popular youth club in the town that parents trust, but this shows we meet a certain standard in delivering youth provision.

“We are extremely proud of this and hope it helps us to continue providing our youth club for years to come.

“Thanks must be given to our hard-working staff and volunteers, who go above and beyond to make the club as great as it is, as without them we wouldn’t be here.”

Richard Jennings of Berkshire Youth, who presented the award, said: “It’s fantastic news that Vision Youth Club has achieved the Ambition Quality award.

“It shows that the club is of a quality-assured standard, which is reflected by how successful it is with the local young people.

“Berkshire Youth is very thankful for Dan and his team of staff and volunteers at Thatcham Youth and the town of Thatcham should be too.”

Vision Youth Club has been going from strength to strength since it launched in 2010.

The club runs from the Moorside Community Centre on Urquhart Road every Friday from 6pm until 8pm.

It regularly attracts 70 seven- to 11-year-olds each week who take part in its range of sports, arts and crafts, baking, music and other activities.

New members are always welcome and for more information check the club’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/visionyouthclub