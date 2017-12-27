New eaterie planned for Newbury

NEWBURY’s GAME store could be rebooted as a new eaterie in the town.

Meridian Vale Limited and Appropriated Investment has applied to change the use of the former video games shop to café and restaurant use.

Hog and Hedge could be setting up shop and the company says it prides itself on supporting the local economy, using local suppliers and creating local employment.

The agent for the planning application, Lichfield, said that the proposals would “result in the occupation of a vacant unit ... adding to the vitality of the town centre and will not lead to a concentration of non-retail uses”.

Indeed, the agent says that just eight per cent of the units in Northbrook Street are for restaurant or café use.

Furthermore, it adds that the “dynamic of Newbury town centre has altered” following the opening of Parkway and the redevelopment of the Kennet Shopping centre.

“This has led to an overall increase in retail floorspace within the centre, and retailers relocating from the older retail units along Northbrook Street to the new retail developments, leaving some retail units vacant,” the application states.

“The new unit will also increase footfall which will have spin-off benefits for other units in the surrounding area.”

The GAME store in Northbrook Street closed in June.

Hog and Hedge, which has one café based at Whiddon Down services in Devon, is proposing to use the ground and first floors as dining areas, with the kitchen located on the second floor.

A proposed awning over the front entrance will also cover outdoor seating spaces.

The application can be searched for by entering 17/03346/FUL into West Berkshire Council’s planning website.

A decision from the council is due by February 2.