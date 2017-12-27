New eaterie planned for Newbury

Richard Benyon banned from driving
NEWBURY’s GAME store could be rebooted as a new eaterie in the town.
Meridian Vale Limited and Appropriated Investment has applied to change the use of the former video games shop to café and restaurant use.
Hog and Hedge could be setting up shop and the company says it prides itself on supporting the local economy, using local suppliers and creating local employment.
The agent for the planning application, Lichfield, said that the proposals would “result in the occupation of a vacant unit ... adding to the vitality of the town centre and will not lead to a concentration of non-retail uses”.
Indeed, the agent says that just eight per cent of the units in Northbrook Street are for restaurant or café use.
Furthermore, it adds that the “dynamic of Newbury town centre has altered” following the opening of Parkway and the redevelopment of the Kennet Shopping centre.
“This has led to an overall increase in retail floorspace within the centre, and retailers relocating from the older retail units along Northbrook Street to the new retail developments, leaving some retail units vacant,” the application states.
“The new unit will also increase footfall which will have spin-off benefits for other units in the surrounding area.”
The GAME store in Northbrook Street closed in June.
Hog and Hedge, which has one café based at Whiddon Down services in Devon, is proposing to use the ground and first floors as dining areas, with the kitchen located on the second floor.
A proposed awning over the front entrance will also cover outdoor seating spaces.
The application can be searched for by entering 17/03346/FUL into West Berkshire Council’s planning website.
A decision from the council is due by February 2.
danny2300
27/12/2017 - 08:08
This is great news. I ALWAYS struggle when visiting Newbury to find the smallest resemblance of a Cafe or restaurant after walking 30 feet down Northbrook street. Sometimes I step out of Costa after having a drink, and struggle the few feet into Starbucks, which after partaking in a coffee based product causes me to become thirsty. Thankfully there is a cafe in Camp Hopsons to soothe my needs. But as this is on the top floor I become awfully thirsty again soon after, and have to struggle with a parched throat until I can make it to Cafe Nero. After some light relief I leave once again thirsty for another coffee, and have to go Into M&S to quench my thirst. But all this coffee drinking is some thirsty work so I am once again forced to find adequate sustenance and make my way into Coffee#1 which mages to sustain me until I can enter Debenhams Cafe for a quick drink. Exiting here feeling refreshed I am forced to once again stop at Costa Parkway to have a rest and a drink.....
