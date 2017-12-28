Thatcham murder trial discontinued

LEGAL proceedings into the death of a Thatcham woman have ended after the man who was accused of killing the mother-of-two died in prison.

Thirty-two-year-old John Wright, from The Hollands, Thatcham, was due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Friday, December 15, charged with murdering Janine Bowater.

However, prosecutor Michael Roques made the announcement in court that Mr Wright had been found dead the previous night.

Speaking at Reading Crown Court last week, Mr Roques said because the trial was at such early proceedings at the time of Mr Wright’s death, there had been no indictment drawn up.

He said: “As your honour knows, Mr Wright died and the case was adjourned in order for the prosecution to obtain evidence of the death.

“We have now got that evidence. The crown are satisfied we have done what we must."

As such, Mr Roques made a request to discontinue the case, which was accepted by the judge.

Speaking outside of court Mr Roques said: “There’s no further comment I can make.

“We obviously can’t prosecute when there is no defendant.”