Midgham explosion leaves woman seriously hurt

ONE woman was seriously hurt and a man suffered minor injuries in an explosion in Midgham on Thursday night (28).

The explosion on Rowlands Copse happened at about 8pm and was caused by a redundant back boiler.

The boiler had been decommissioned three years ago, but the fire in front of it was still being used.

One woman was seriously injured and a man suffered minor injuries and both were taken to hospital.

The family dog died in the explosion.

The force of the blast caused the double glazing to blow out of the front of the property and the double glazed patio doors to blow out of the rear of the property.

Extensive damage was caused to the interior of the property.

Crewman Simon Stephenson, of Greenwatch at Newbury fire station, said: “Due to our investigations we’ve seen a number of cases of these back boiler explosions and we need to raise people’s awareness to the danger.

“The woman was very lucky not to be killed in this instance.”

For advice on redundant back boilers, please visit the Health and Safety Executive website http://www.hse.gov.uk/services/localgovernment/boilers.htm

MORE TO FOLLOW