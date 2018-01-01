Starring role for friendship and charity

A THATCHAM woman has devoted her time and talent to help raise money for her childhood friend’s charity.

Helen Deverell wrote A Star Called Miller to raise funds and awareness for Miller’s Stars, a charity established by her friend Cheree Golby.

Mrs Golby’s son, Miller, was stillborn last year and the family wanted to ensure that their lost son left his mark on the world.

They now create memory boxes for bereaved parents.

Wanting to help, Miss Deverell, who writes for a living and pens fiction in her spare time, teamed up with her friend Rebecca Corbett, who illustrated the book.

“It’s a bit different and something that I personally could offer, unique for the charity,” Miss Deverell said.

The story is about a tiny star called Miller who finds himself up in the night sky with no memory of who he is or where he came from.

But as he talks to the moon Miller starts to understand that he has left the earth behind and why.

“It’s an overall story of loss,” Miss Deverell said. “He was aware of his time on earth in the womb.

“He sensed it, but didn’t see it.

“It’s sad and a hard sell, but it’s hopefully comforting at the same time. It may be read to a child expecting a sibling to come home and they don’t.”

Having been diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 29, Miss Deverell said she wanted to support her friend in a way that others had supported her.

Speaking about her friend setting up Miller’s Stars, she said: “I just think it’s such an incredible thing to do after going through that loss.”

Mrs Golby said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have had Helen write A Star Called Miller for us.

“Helen has gone above and beyond any expectations we had for a book and everyone who has received it so far has nothing but praise for how beautifully it has been written.

“We know Helen dedicated a lot of her personal time to this book and asked for absolutely nothing in return.

“We can’t thank her enough for everything has done and continues to do for us.

“Every penny from the sale of the books goes towards supporting bereaved parents and families of angel babies.

“We couldn’t do what we do without support from people like Helen and those who purchase our book.”

You can place an order and find out about the charity at https://www.millersstars.co.uk/