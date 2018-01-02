The top 15 places to visit in and around Newbury

According to reviews on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel website, these are the top 15 places to visit in Newbury and the surrounding area.

How many have you been to?

1. Highclere Castle

2. Newbury Racecourse

3. Donnington Castle

4. The Living Rainforest

5. Welford Park

6. Sandham Memorial Chapel

7. Snelsmore Common Country Park

8. Shaw House

9. West Berkshire Museum

10. Corn Exchange

11. Parkway shopping centre

12. Newbury Wharf

13. Northcroft and Goldwell Parks

14. St Nicolas Church

15. Arlington Arts Centre



