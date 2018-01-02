The top 15 places to visit in and around Newbury

Richard Benyon banned from driving
Highclere Castle
According to reviews on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel website, these are the top 15 places to visit in Newbury and the surrounding area.
How many have you been to?
1. Highclere Castle
2. Newbury Racecourse
3. Donnington Castle
4. The Living Rainforest
5. Welford Park
6. Sandham Memorial Chapel
7. Snelsmore Common Country Park
8. Shaw House
9. West Berkshire Museum
10. Corn Exchange
11. Parkway shopping centre
12. Newbury Wharf
13. Northcroft and Goldwell Parks
14. St Nicolas Church
15. Arlington Arts Centre
