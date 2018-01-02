Richard Benyon banned from driving
THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Storm Eleanor this evening and for much of Wednesday.
Strong winds and rain are predicted across areas of the UK from 6pm until 6pm tomorrow, with gusts of up to 80mph forecast across England and Wales and parts of Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.
The Met Office has warned Storm Eleanor – the first storm of 2018 – could cause damage to buildings such as tiles blown from roofs and potential for injuries from flying debris, power cuts and some coastal flooding.
“Strong winds in rural areas can cause significant damage as many farms and homes are situated on higher ground and less protected by other buildings," said Jon Cawley, head of claims at rural insurer NFU Mutual.
"Rural areas can also be prone to power cuts with lines brought down by high winds and fallen trees."
NFU Mutual's guidance on preparing for a storm:
At home
Stay alert for Met Office Severe Weather warnings
Don’t risk injury by attempting to clear snow from roofs or attempting emergency repairs while the storm is raging
Prepare for power cuts and make sure you have torches, batteries and that generators are ready
Park your car in the garage if possible
Secure outdoor garden furniture
In flood-prone areas, plan how you can move valuables upstairs or raise them from ground level
Make sure you have your insurer’s emergency helpline available
In the car
Plan journeys carefully, check the weather forecast and only drive if necessary
Check your tyres, as well as the levels of your engine oil, coolant and screen wash. Making sure your lights and battery are in good working order is also important
Keep a torch, blanket, warm clothing, sensible footwear, a bottle of water and a chocolate bar or two in the car
Make sure your mobile telephone is fully charged, and tune into the radio to keep up to date about road conditions
Check you have emergency breakdown cover and the contact details – this may be part of your insurance policy
