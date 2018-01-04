go

Two incidents on the A339 cause traffic chaos

A339 blocked in two places

road ahead closed

Photo Alexandra Dance

TWO separate incidents on the A339 bring traffic to a standstill on Thursday afternoon.

A tree down on the A339 near Cheam School, has resulted in the closure of the road between the school and the Kingsclere Business Park. 

An ambulance is also blocking the road further up at the Kingsclere Roundabout heading towards Newbury following an accident in Headley. 

4:57 Update

The A339 by Cheam school is now reopened.  

More information will follow.  

