Christmas surprise for children at Royal Berks

DON’T you just love it when A Plan comes together?

That’s what happened at local business A Plan Insurance following a collection of gifts for sick children at Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Staff, organised by Carlie Norwell, gathered collection boxes, toys, games and gifts for the Lion and Dolphin paediatric wards.

The ward’s maximum capacity is 44, but A Plan received 67 selection boxes and some portable DVD players – all donated by the Thatcham community, customers and other local businesses.

Miss Norwell said: “As a business committed to supporting our local community, we wanted to join forces with our local customers and community and give generously to the children’s wards of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

“What started off as donated selection boxes has expanded into toys, books, teddies and dolls, which we hope will provide entertainment and comfort to any children visiting or staying in hospital this Christmas.

“We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of everyone and hope to repeat the appeal next year to make sure those children spending the festive season in hospital have a special one.”

Staff hand-delivered the gifts in time for Christmas on December 22.