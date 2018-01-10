Social media rumours about KFC are denied

Are you happy to pay £50 for green waste collection?
RUMOURS started circulating on social media on Tuesday that a KFC would be opening in Tadley.
The post on the Spotted Tadley Facebook page said: "News in today that Advance Motor Supplies (Andersons) is closing down on the third of March and will be replaced with a KFC with drive through."
However KFC Development have denied the rumours and said: "There are no plans for a KFC on this site I’m afraid."
Advance Motor Supplies also posted on their Facebook page this morning "I’m sorry to tell you all but there won’t be a KFC opening in Tadley just yet and you won’t be losing your local parts supplier."
Tommy
10/01/2018 - 09:09
So typical F/B gossip then, no point to this news flash really !
