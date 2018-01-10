go

Social media rumours about KFC are denied

KFC Drive Through rumoured to be opening in Tadley

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

RUMOURS started circulating on social media on Tuesday that a KFC would be opening in Tadley. 

The post on the Spotted Tadley Facebook page said: "News in today that Advance Motor Supplies (Andersons) is closing down on the third of March and will be replaced with a KFC with drive through." 

However KFC Development have denied the rumours and said: "There are no plans for a KFC on this site I’m afraid."

Advance Motor Supplies also posted on their Facebook page this morning "I’m sorry to tell you all but there won’t be a KFC opening in Tadley just yet and you won’t be losing your local parts supplier."

  • Tommy

    10/01/2018 - 09:09

    So typical F/B gossip then, no point to this news flash really !

