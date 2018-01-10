Diamond Tap to become Walkabout sports bar

NEWBURY’S The Diamond Tap pub is set to become an Australian-themed sports bar.

A planning application to turn the Cheap Street venue into a Walkabout was submitted by Stonegate Pub Company last week.

Walkabout, which boasts on its website of being the “ultimate party venue”, has a number of bars across the UK, including one in Reading.

When Stonegate purchased the pub from JD Wetherspoon in September last year, rumours started to circulate that it would become a Yates bar.

However, Stonegate quashed those rumours when it announced it would not be making an immediate decision about the pub’s future.

It reopened the venue unbranded with a new menu, real ales and music, while it considered “how best to use significant investment to secure the pub’s long-term future”.

Stonegate also owns the Slug and Lettuce brand, as well as Yates and several others.

Speaking about the purchase last year, Stonegate Pub Company's chief executive Simon Longbottom said: “We have a strong track record in buying and investing in pubs – and the teams within them – enhancing the offer, and enabling them to thrive under our ownership.

“We are big believers in securing the future of high street and community pubs.

“In the meantime, it’s a huge welcome to the pub’s team and loyal customers whom we look forward in continuing to serve.”

Stonegate Pub Company, which owns 700 pubs, employs more than 15,000 staff nationwide.