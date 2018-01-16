Time to Talk opens new hub in Thatcham

A LOCAL charity will be providing its valuable services to more young people in Thatcham, thanks to a financial boost from Santander.

Time to Talk has kicked off 2018 by launching a pilot scheme to provide free one-to-one counselling services in Thatcham.

The long-established independent charity operates from Broadway House in Newbury, but a recent demand for its services means it has had to expand its outreach services.

The charity already runs outreach services in Woolton Hill and Lambourn and now trustees have agreed to look for a centre to provide a service for the young people of Thatcham.

The pilot has been made possible by a grant received from Santander.

Time to Talk trustee Georgina Punter said: “This is a great opportunity to increase the number of sessions we can offer each week, matching the growing demand we experienced in the last quarter of 2017, and enabling clients from the Thatcham area to receive counselling without having to travel to Newbury.”

She said that the charity would be offering sessions for six new clients and, if successful, would launch a full service with up to four counsellors working in Thatcham.

Mrs Punter said: “The initial pilot will be based in the Central Family Hub and led by one of our highly-valued and experienced counsellors, Kate Martin.

“We are extremely grateful to Hamish and Santander for making this possible.”

Relationship director for Santander Hamish McDonald said: “I am delighted that Santander is able to support this excellent local charity which provides an invaluable service to the community and highlights the growing issue of mental health for young people.”

The service will commence this month and for more information on Time to Talk call (01635) 760331 or email office@t2twb.org