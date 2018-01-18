go

History wars - Newbury vs Thatcham

Local historians aim to settle disputes between two towns

Can Thatcham beat Newbury in test of strength?

A CLASH to settle historic disputes between Thatcham and Newbury will be held this weekend.

Two local historians are to intellectually joust with some of the most contentious topics surrounding the two towns.  

In the Thatcham corner is Dr Nick Young (pictured top), representing the Thatcham Historical Society, while Dr David Peacock of the Newbury Society will fight Newbury’s case.

The duelling doctors will pitch their wit and knowledge against one another to settle a few old scores: Which town came first? Which is more important? What famous sons and daughters has each town produced?  

The event is hosted by the Newbury Society at St Nicolas Church hall at 7pm on Saturday, January 20. 

Forty tickets are available per town on a first-come, first-served basis, and the society is asking people to support their historical champion.  

Tickets cost £7 and a drink and nibbles are included in the price. 

Man left shaken after bones were broken in Newbury assault

Man left shaken after bones were broken in assault

Hi mummy and daddy

Hi mummy and daddy

Funeral of "hugely respected" policeman to be held in Pangbourne this week

Funeral of popular policeman to be held in Pangbourne this week

Charge for garden waste collection is 'the thin end of the wedge' say Lib Dems...

Charge for green waste collection is 'the thin end of the wedge' say Lib Dems...

