Missing Bristol man 'seen' in Newbury

A man missing from Bristol for a week has reportedly been spotted in Newbury.

Oscar Kolkowski was last seen in the Ashfield Place area of Montpelier on January 15, between 7pm and 11pm, but his wife says she has now received reports that he has been spotted in Newbury in recent days.

The 32-year-old's disappearance is described as 'out of character' but he is said to have been withdrawn in the days before he was last seen.

Mr Kolkowski is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short, straight red hair. He wears black framed, narrow lensed glasses.

When he was last seen Mr Kolkowski had his wallet, but did not have his phone, keys or any clothes with him.

He was wearing a T-shirt, with a green hooded jumper, with fur around the hood, and jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference 5218011101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online here, quoting the above reference number.