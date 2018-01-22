go

Missing Bristol man seen in Newbury

Police appeal for information on the whereabouts of Oscar Kolkowski

Sarah Bosley

Reporter:

Sarah Bosley

Contact:

Mobile

Oscar Kolkowski

Oscar Kolkowski

A man missing from Bristol for a week has reportedly been spotted in Newbury.

Oscar Kolkowski was last seen in the Ashfield Place area of Montpelier on January 15, between 7pm and 11pm, but his wife says she has now received reports that he has been spotted in Newbury in recent days.

The 32-year-old's disappearance is described as 'out of character' but he is said to have been withdrawn in the days before he was last seen.

Mr Kolkowski is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short, straight red hair. He wears black framed, narrow lensed glasses.

When he was last seen Mr Kolkowski had his wallet, but did not have his phone, keys or any clothes with him.

He was wearing a T-shirt, with a green hooded jumper, with fur around the hood, and jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference 5218011101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online here, quoting the above reference number.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Wolf escapes in Beenham after howling winds cause damage to sanctuary

Wolf escapes in Beenham after howling winds cause damage to sanctuary

Escaped wolf from Beenham captured

Escaped wolf from Beenham captured

Horses killed by HGVs on motorway near Hungerford

Horses killed by HGVs on motorway near Hungerford

Man left shaken after bones were broken in Newbury assault

Man left shaken after bones were broken in assault

News

Trainer Oliver Sherwood with Many Clouds
Sport

Cheltenham tribute to Many Clouds

 
nicky henderson
Sport

Henderson bids for sixth success in Betfair Hurdle

Newbury prepares to host the richest handicap hurdle in the British jump calendar

 
News

Missing Bristol man 'seen' in Newbury

 
News

Horses killed by HGVs on motorway near Hungerford

 
News

Rio's burger bar could be sold by April

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33