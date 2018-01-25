The future of the Newbury Weekly News...

Today's edition of The Newbury Weekly News is the first not to be printed in Newbury following the closure of the NWN's press in Faraday Road last Thursday.

Alongside the local news, sport and entertainment, this week's edition contains a history of our NWN newspaper printing operation over the last 150 years.

The closure of the NWN press, along with other redundancies, has resulted in the loss of 28 jobs.

Newbury News Ltd chairman Jeremy Willis said: "In recent years the newspaper board supported the printing operation of our business with the installation of the Goss web offset press back in 2004, when the Solna press was unable to satisfy the requirement for colour on every page, demanded by our advertisers.

"To service the huge capital investment it was necessary for the printing operation to run 24 hours a day, five days a week.

"The majority of our customers were other small independent publishers, but over the last couple of years the general decline in readership and advertising revenues in the regional press has caused us all to look at our level of costs.

"Our customers have demanded a level of pricing that we cannot sustain in our size of operation.

"So it was with much regret that the decision was made to close the press hall after 150 years of printing our own product.

"Last week was the last time that we printed the NWN on our site and it has transferred to Iliffe News and Media’s press in Cambridge.

"However, may I make it absolutely clear that the NWN, its associated publications and websites, continue to be published and produced by Newbury News Limited, which is still under control of the Willis family, whose descendants founded the newspaper in 1867.

"We remain a family-owned business dedicated to the community we serve, representing the public sentiment in which we circulate and with news and information in which you can trust.

"It is only the location of the press that has changed.

"Social media is common in our daily lives and there has been much mis-speculation and rumour as to the future of the NWN.

"We are celebrating 150 years of publishing in Newbury and we intend to be around for decades to come."