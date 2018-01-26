Two West Berkshire schools ranked "well below average" at GCSE level

TWO West Berkshire schools have been deemed to be below the acceptable standard at GCSE level according to new government statistics.

Newbury College and Theale Green School were ranked “well below average” in the secondary school league tables, released yesterday.

Two schools, St Bartholomew’s School in Newbury and Thatcham's Kennet School, were ranked above average.

The tables rank schools using the government’s new Progress 8 measure and this year feature the results of the first pupils to sit new, tougher GCSEs in English and maths.

Progress 8 compares the progress pupils make over eight key subjects in schools across the country.

Each subject is assigned points at GCSE which will make up a pupil's overall score which is then compared with the scores of other pupils who achieved the same level in primary school tests.

For more reaction to this story see next week's Newbury Weekly News.