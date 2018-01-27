Mystery mum wins support for fake speed camera

A MYSTERY mum is the toast of Great Shefford for making and installing this fake speed camera.

The device, which bears a remarkable resemblance to the real thing, has already had a beneficial effect on traffic, according to some locals.

Owner of The Village Shop opposite, Ray Plowman, said: “I’ve no idea who put it there, but if it slows traffic down and enables people to cross the road safely, then that’s got to be a good thing.”

The chairman of Great Shefford Parish Council, Steve Ackrill, was coy about the identity of the perpetrator, but said: “I expect she will have had some help.”

The fake device appeared on private land off Wantage Road.

Residents, supported by the parish council, have long campaigned for real traffic calming measures – so far in vain.

Mr Ackrill said: “Without doubt there’s a problem with speeding.

“The last time West Berkshire Council did a survey was over five days in February 2016.

“That showed an average of 1,800 vehicles per day coming past there.

“Almost 48 per cent of them were exceeding the speed limit and, of those, a third were travelling at more than 35mph.”

However, those statistics were apparently insufficient to trigger formal action, said Mr Ackrill.

He added: “Apparently you need have to do at least 15mph over the speed limit before they even think about deploying community speed watch facilities.

“Either that, or there has to be a few fatalities – but why wait and then lock the stable door after the horse has bolted?”

The legality of fake speed cameras is something of a grey area, conceded Mr Ackrill.

He said: “They must not be distracting.

“But otherwise, so long as they are on private land, I understand that they can stay.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”