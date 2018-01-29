Body found in search for missing kayaker

A BODY has been found in the search for a missing man from Chieveley who was caught in flash floods during a kayaking trip in Ecuador.

Adam Vaughan, 22, has not been seen after being swept away in powerful rapids on the Abanico river in the Ecuadorian jungle on Saturday, January 20.

Rescuers said a body, thought to be Mr Vaughan's, was found on a beach near the village of San Luis Del Acho, at the weekend.

Mr Vaughan, a former student at the Downs School, was part of a five-strong group that were caught in what witnesses described as "crazy" rapids following a flash flood.

Two members of the kayaking party, David Higgins, 26, and Alexander MacGourty, 19, both from Ireland, have been confirmed dead.

The remaining members of the group Joaquin Meneses, 18, and American Jeremiath Stewart, were both rescued.

Rescue teams from across Ecuador have been involved in the search for Mr Vaughan since he disappeared.

Mr Vaughan had moved to Cardiff to go university in 2013.

He was working as a kayaking instructor at the Cardiff international white water rafting centre after completing his studies last summer.