go

Body found in search for missing kayaker

Former Downs School student missing after being caught in flash floods while in Ecuador

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Former Newbury man feared dead in Ecuador kayaking accident

A BODY has been found in the search for a missing man from Chieveley who was caught in flash floods during a kayaking trip in Ecuador.

Adam Vaughan, 22, has not been seen after being swept away in powerful rapids on the Abanico river in the Ecuadorian jungle on Saturday, January 20.

Rescuers said a body, thought to be Mr Vaughan's, was found on a beach near the village of San Luis Del Acho, at the weekend.

Mr Vaughan, a former student at the Downs School, was part of a five-strong group that were caught in what witnesses described as "crazy" rapids following a flash flood. 

Two members of the kayaking party, David Higgins, 26, and Alexander MacGourty, 19, both from Ireland, have been confirmed dead.

The remaining members of the group Joaquin Meneses, 18, and American Jeremiath Stewart, were both rescued.

Rescue teams from across Ecuador have been involved in the search for Mr Vaughan since he disappeared.

Mr Vaughan had moved to Cardiff to go university in 2013.

He was working as a kayaking instructor at the Cardiff international white water rafting centre after completing his studies last summer.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man admits killing his five-month-old son

Newbury man admits killing his five-month-old son

Two West Berkshire schools ranked "well below average" at GCSE level

Two West Berkshire secondary schools ranked "well below average"

Mystery mum wins support for fake speed camera

Mystery mum wins support for fake speed cam

Caught red-handed with drugs in car

Danny Heap

News

Inspiring Ella is top of the crops
News

Inspiring Ella is top of the crops

Kennet School pupil raises £1,000 through charity hair cut

 
Pay-by-phone charges proposed for Thatcham town centre
News

Pay-by-phone charges proposed for Thatcham town centre

West Berkshire Council says charges are result of "severe financial pressures" 

 
News

Body found in search for missing kayaker

 
News

Newbury man admits killing his five-month-old son

 
News

87-year-old woman mugged in broad daylight in Tadley

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33