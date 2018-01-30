Inspiring Ella is top of the crops

AN ‘inspirational’ Kennet School pupil has had her long locks chopped off to raise money for charity.

Fourteen-year-old Ella Buckley’s hair will now be made into a wig for children who have suffered hair loss as a result of cancer and other illnesses.

Meanwhile, the money raised will be donated to the Little Princess Trust and go towards research and supporting families.

After growing her hair for four years, Miss Buckley had it snipped off during an assembly last week, with Kennet School’s acting executive headteacher Gemma Piper making the first cut.

Miss Buckley said: “I am very thankful to everybody who donated and helped me to exceed my target for fundraising.

“I would especially like to thank my tutor group for helping me to raise money and awareness.”

She has raised £1,002 and further donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ellasbigcut2018

Kennet School said that Miss Buckley was an inspiration to other pupils and was proud of the significant sums raised and time dedicated to good local charities.

Mrs Piper said: “We are incredibly proud of Ella and what she has achieved.

“Her personal vision for this donation has meant that it has been a long-term goal of hers.

“We encourage our pupils to consider the impact they can have for other people and we, as an organisation, accept the challenge that Ella lays down for every single one of us.

“Make a difference.”