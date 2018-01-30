Pay-by-phone charges proposed for Thatcham town centre

go

West Berkshire Council says charges are result of "severe financial pressures "

NEW pay-by-phone parking charges could be introduced in Thatcham town centre as West Berkshire Council looks to further increase its income.

The cash-strapped district council is proposing a £1 charge to park for one hour in the Broadway and High Street.

However, the council added that the first 30 minutes would be free, in order to help mitigate the impact on local traders who rely on passing trade.

The council added that “charging for on-street parking and limiting the periods of parking would encourage a turnover of available parking spaces, which could assist local traders”.

The charges would apply between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday, but not in the Broadway centre on Fridays when the market is held. 

Parking will be free at all other times.  

The council said that people wishing to pay with cash could park in the council-run Kingsland Centre car park, where it costs 80p for up to one hour.

Outlining the reason for introducing the new charges, the council said: “The proposal is the result of severe financial pressures and will enable additional income generated to be used to continue to secure expeditious, convenient and safe movement of traffic and adequate parking facilities on and off the public highway.”

Comments and objections should be sent to the council’s traffic and highways team by emailing trafficandroadsafety@westberks.gov.uk 

Responses should be sent no later than Thursday, February 8. 

Thatcham Town Council will discuss the charges at a meeting tonight (Tuesday, January 30). 

