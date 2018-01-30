Body found in search for missing kayaker confirmed to be that of Adam Vaughan

A BODY found in the search for a missing kayaker in Ecuador has been confirmed to be that of former Chieveley man Adam Vaughan.

The 22-year-old had been missing for more than a week after being swept away on the Abanico river following flash floods on Saturday, January 20.

A spokesman for Mr Vaughan's family said today (Tuesday, January 30): "His family would like to show their appreciation for the tireless efforts of the search teams, and for the support from local friends over the last week."

Mr Vaughan, a former Downs School student was in a five-strong group who were caught in powerful rapids as a result of the flash floods in the Ecuadorian jungle.

Two members of the kayaking party, David Higgins, 26, and Alexander MacGourty, 19, both from Ireland, have also been confirmed dead.

The remaining members of the group Joaquin Meneses, 18, and American Jeremiath Stewart, were both rescued.

Mr Vaughan, an experienced kayaker, had moved to Cardiff to go to university in 2013.

After graduating with a BA in Spanish last summer, he led the 2017 British Universities Kayaking Expedition to the Philippines, successfully achieving numerous first descents.