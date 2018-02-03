Objections raised to new pub near IKEA Reading

PROPOSALS for a new pub and housing opposite the IKEA store in Calcot have met with objection.

Joint applicants Carter Lauren Construction Ltd, Marston’s PLC and W Cumber & Son (Theale) Ltd have applied to build the 150-cover pub restaurant on the junction of the A4 and Dorking Way, directly opposite the retail park.

The plans also include 28 homes on the land, which was identified for 35 homes in West Berkshire Council’s ‘preferred’ housing sites list.

The applicants state that the scheme will add “a positive and much-needed contribution to housing land supply” in the area, on a sustainable site as Theale station and bus routes are located nearby.

They add that the Marston’s business is family-orientated, and is the plan is considered to complement and provide facilities for the proposed housing.

However, some residents disagree and have lodged 14 objections with West Berkshire Council.

Objectors say that the development will result in a loss of privacy and additional noise will be generated from the pub, which some fear could result in a rise

in anti-social behaviour and crime.

They add that extra traffic would create a safety hazard at the busy junction on the A4; some going as far to point out IKEA shoppers being stuck in the car park for more than three hours.

Other objections say that another pub in Calcot – Murdoch’s – had closed owing to lack of custom and developers were looking to convert the building into housing.

However, two people have written in support of the plans, saying that the pub would bring “greater community focus” in an area lacking pubs and provide much-needed housing.

The 28 homes are to be split between 16 three-bed houses and 12 two-bed flats, proposed as affordable housing and fulfilling the council’s 40 per cent quota.

Fifty-eight car parking spaces have been proposed for the pub, while two spaces are proposed for each house and 21 for the flats.

Access will be via Dorking Way.

The site also lies in an area at low-risk of flooding.