Stolen dog is reunited with her owner after being spotted by Pc in Aldermaston

THERE was a happy ending after this stolen dog was reunited with its grateful owners after two months apart.

Ellie the chocolate spaniel was spotted wandering near the Paices Hill traveller’s site in Aldermaston by police and public protection partnership (PPP) staff inspecting the caravan site last Wednesday.

Pc Matthew Allen said there was no evidence to suggest that travellers in Aldermaston were responsible for stealing Ellie.

“She was on a public highway that goes through the site and she was just wondering around there,” he said. “She could have come from anywhere.

“It was chucking it down with rain and we saw this poor little dog.

“It was dragging its back leg around and was sad and bedraggled.

“It didn’t have any shelter and it was drowned. I thought ‘I’ve got to do something about it’.”

Ellie received treatment, but no one came forward to claim her and she was taken to a

local vet, where she was scanned and a microchip was found – but it had not been registered.

Pc Allen said that because of birth defect in Ellie’s leg, combined with mange, the vet was going to put her down on the Thursday morning if no one came forward to claim

her.

Dog owner Pc Allen said: “Once the vet said we are probably going to put it down I went home and I thought ‘have I done the right thing?’”

But through the power of social media, police and council staff, her owners were tracked down in the nick of time to save her.

Dog warden for the partnership, Mandy Dorman, posted on Dog Watch and Dog Lost to see if anyone had lost a spaniel, which received hundreds of responses.

After going through all of the responses and checking their lost dog register, the partnership established that two spaniels had been reported stolen from the Arborfield area in November.

Ellie was reunited with her owner the next day, but their other spaniel, Daisy, is still missing.

Pc Allen said that police were appealing for information on her whereabouts and anyone with information should call 101 to speak to Pc 5110 Allen.

He said: “I’m a dog owner myself, they are part of the family.

“It does get to you.

“The third dog had been pining for the other two.”

He added that stolen dogs were rarely found and that Ellie’s story had provided a bit of job satisfaction.

PPP chairman Norman Jorgensen said: “What a great example of multi-agency working this has been.

“Working with Thames Valley Police, the public protection partnership has managed to return another stolen dog back to its rightful owners.”

He urged dog owners to register their pets’ microchips with a vet or by contacting the relevant microchip database company online or by phone.

The public protection partnership is a shared service provided by Bracknell Forest Borough Council, West Berkshire District Council and Wokingham Borough Council.

Call the partnership on (01635) 519171 to find out more about microchipping your dog.