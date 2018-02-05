go

Wrap up warm – tomorrow's going to be even colder

Freezing temperatures predicted for West Berkshire this week

THE cold snap is set to get worse in West Berkshire tomorrow, according to predictions from the Met Office.

The maximum temperature today is set to be 4ºC, but the coldest will be -2ºC.

The rest of the week is predicted to be:

Tuesday: Max 2ºC Min -3ºC

Wednesday: Max 3ºC Min -1ºC (Sunny)

Thursday: Max 8ºC Min 3ºC

Friday: Max 5ºC Min -1ºC

Saturday: Max 7ºC Min 4ºC (Sunny)

Sunday: Max 8ºC Min 0ºC

