Lissy's made up at winning make-up award

A THATCHAM-based make-up artist has won a national award.

Lissy Puig, who runs a salon on Blackdown Way, said she was “overwhelmed” after being named National Make-up Artist of the Year 2018 at the Wedding Industry Awards last month.

The 24-year-old, who specialises in bridal and occasion make-up, said she was surprised to win the “biggest award” in her industry – despite only starting out three years ago.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News about her achievement, she said: “Absolutely amazing.

“When you are self-employed it’s like the most rewarding thing you can get, other than your business going well.

“There’s no other recognition you can get.

“There are so many awards, but this one is really well respected and amazingly valued.

“As a massively respected award it does wonders for your business.

“I know, as the lady who taught me privately won it several years ago and said her business never looked the same again.”

To win the award, Miss Puig had to answer questions about how she worked and treated clients.

Only brides she had in the last two years could vote.

“My whole ethos is women feeling amazing and feeling good in their skin,” she said.

“I make it social and personal.

“I’m quite light-hearted and I treat my clients as friends.”

Miss Puig, a former Bradfield College student who now lives in Newbury, said she thought she would miss out on this year’s prize after being in hospital.

“I thought there was no chance that I would win it this early on,” she said. “I’m really overwhelmed and surprised.”

Miss Puig said that she was “working on a big project” and would be networking and building her brand in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.lissypuig.com