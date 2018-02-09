Frying pans at the ready!

NEWBURY’S annual pancake race has creped up on us once again.

Teams of tossers will assemble in the Market Place for the fun races on Shrove Tuesday next week.

The teams will have to beat off competition as they fight to be crowned Newbury Pancake Champions of 2018, sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News.

Also in the mix are the awards for the Best Dressed Team, sponsored by Henwick Properties, and Pancake Tosser of the Year, sponsored by Gecko Communications.

This year’s races, organised by Soroptimist International Newbury and District, have attracted 16 teams so far, but organiser Katy Hawthorne said that the more teams the merrier.

The first heat launches at noon and registration is open from 11.30am on the day.

Following the races, the mayor of Newbury, David Fenn, will toss pancakes off of the town hall balcony.

Pancake lunches, costing £6, will be served from 12.15pm in St Nicolas Church Hall from 12.15pm.

Other sponsors who have lent a hand are Accounting and Taxation Centre, Nick Herne Building Services, Briars Dental Centre and Newbury Business Improvement District.

More information and entry forms can be obtained from Katy Hawthorne on (01635) 34045 or by emailing kfh@hotmail.com

All proceeds from the event will be donated to The Rosemary Appeal.

Teams entered so far are: Newbury Hall School; Gardner Leader Solicitors; Newbury Racecourse; Buzz Magazine; MAXX Design Ltd; The Breeze; Ross Brooke Accountants; Newbury BID; Healthwatch West Berkshire; Newbury Building Society; and A-Plan Insurance.