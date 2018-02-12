go

Pizza GoGo heading for Newbury?

Chain aiming to open in Wash Common

Plans_shutterstock

A NATIONAL pizza chain is looking to open in Wash Common. 

Pizza GoGo has applied to change the use of the former Mochachoc café in Monument Close to a hot food takeaway.

The company’s menu includes the £500 Gold Pizza, topped with white truffle oil, caviar, lobster and fantail prawns. 

It also comes with 23 carat gold flakes, red carpet delivery and butler service.  

Enter 18/00066/FUL into West Berkshire Council’s planning website to view the application. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Father and daughter admit swindling elderly victims out of hundreds

Father and daughter admit swindling elderly victims out of hundreds

Man jailed for assault outside Newbury pub

Man jailed for assault outside Newbury pub

Thatcham's shopping centre sold for £16.1m

Thatcham's shopping centre sold for £16.1m

Firefighters called to tackle blaze in Newbury

Firefighters called to tackle blaze in Newbury

News

Plans_shutterstock
News

Pizza GoGo heading for Newbury?

Chain aiming to open in Wash Common

 
MP puts in a shift at Oxfam
News

MP puts in a shift at Oxfam

Richard Benyon drops in to launch new campaign

2comments

 
News

Have your say over the future of Newbury

 
News

Waterside's golden years

 
News

Author inspires primary pupils to write

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33