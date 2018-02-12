Pizza GoGo heading for Newbury?

A NATIONAL pizza chain is looking to open in Wash Common.

Pizza GoGo has applied to change the use of the former Mochachoc café in Monument Close to a hot food takeaway.

The company’s menu includes the £500 Gold Pizza, topped with white truffle oil, caviar, lobster and fantail prawns.

It also comes with 23 carat gold flakes, red carpet delivery and butler service.

Enter 18/00066/FUL into West Berkshire Council’s planning website to view the application.